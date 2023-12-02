Natixis Decreases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,632 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 169.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 58.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

CCI stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

