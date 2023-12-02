Natixis Has $3.06 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Natixis trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,032 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NetApp were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $1,665,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,665,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 81,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,586.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $91.28 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.