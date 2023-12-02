Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $201.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.92 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

