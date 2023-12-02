Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,279 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 112.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BALL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

