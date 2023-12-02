Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 2,572 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIS opened at $92.55 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $169.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $87.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

