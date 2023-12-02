Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $416,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $240.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.87. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.