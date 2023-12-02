Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 3,341 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

