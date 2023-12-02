Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $184.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

