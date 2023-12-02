Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Trimmed by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 661,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,167,000 after acquiring an additional 186,035 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 138,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 129,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,371,000 after buying an additional 142,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. The company has a market cap of $187.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

