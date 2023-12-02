Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,431,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,179,000 after buying an additional 966,094 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $128.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $133.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average is $113.74.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

