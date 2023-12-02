Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,118 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $80.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

