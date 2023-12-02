The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock worth $1,804,905. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

