Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,088 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,484,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,149,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,893,000 after purchasing an additional 870,233 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 124,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 263,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 191,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 2.8 %

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.88. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.