Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

Shares of DURA stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2943 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

