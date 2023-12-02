Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,094 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 2.2 %

DRI opened at $159.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

