Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,961 shares of company stock worth $19,629,361. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $256.45 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $256.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.67 and a 200-day moving average of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $470.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

