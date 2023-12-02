Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,982 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYF opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $289.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $62.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

