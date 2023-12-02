Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 1.02% of Malibu Boats worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 95.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $255.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MBUU. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

