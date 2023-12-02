Ossiam Purchases 2,098 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $151,903.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,194.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $151,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,343,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,442 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.84.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

