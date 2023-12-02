Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,284 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 86.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 7.7 %

ILMN stock opened at $109.79 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

