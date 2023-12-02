Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,307 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $92.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average is $91.42. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

