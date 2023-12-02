Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,816 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $121.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average of $119.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

