1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $22.20 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,451 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of iShares Silver Trust worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.