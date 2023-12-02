35,609 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $242.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

