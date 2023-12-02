Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.47 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $47,850,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 320,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.