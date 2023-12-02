NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stake Decreased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704,838 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in NMI by 94.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 158,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in NMI by 30.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NMI by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,769,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get Our Latest Report on NMIH

Insider Activity at NMI

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.