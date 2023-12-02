ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 231.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 27.5% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $295.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

