Ossiam Has $638,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1,381.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 38.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 203,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 56,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 38.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,883,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,274,000 after buying an additional 93,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

