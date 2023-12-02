Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $235,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $54.59 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

