Ossiam Purchases 2,533 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ossiam raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,073,000 after acquiring an additional 778,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,411,989 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $361,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

