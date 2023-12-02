Ossiam Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $281.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.37 and a 200 day moving average of $295.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.71 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,650 shares of company stock worth $451,281 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

