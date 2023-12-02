1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $26.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $26,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

