1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,630 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,224,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $32,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 116,393,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,984,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,672 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 251,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $27.15 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

