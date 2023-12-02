Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950,249 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $28,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,062.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.79. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.79%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

