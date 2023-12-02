1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $31.08 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 627,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Howmet Aerospace worth $31,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.6 %

HWM opened at $52.89 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

