1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $25,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,279,000 after buying an additional 343,211 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Public Storage Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $266.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.16.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

