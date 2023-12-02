Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stock Position Decreased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,626,402 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,678,246 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.62% of Kinross Gold worth $36,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KGC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 76,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.84.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

