iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,292 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $29,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

