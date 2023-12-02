SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Position Raised by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,210,000 after buying an additional 1,192,619 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

