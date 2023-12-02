Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.05 (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Thomasville Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Thomasville Bancshares stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. Thomasville Bancshares has a 52 week low of $56.90 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.58.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans, as well as wealth management and mobile banking services.

