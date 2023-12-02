Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 52.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 86.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $736.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

