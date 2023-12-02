1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Evergy worth $45,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 150,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $29,817,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 109,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Trading Up 1.4 %

Evergy stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

