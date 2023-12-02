Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Ares Management worth $49,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $1,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,612,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,084,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock worth $8,716,500 and sold 720,874 shares worth $75,082,110. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARES

Ares Management Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $112.41.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.26%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.