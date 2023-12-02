Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Trading Down 4%

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. 6,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 76,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLND. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Southland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Southland from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $312.47 million during the quarter.

In other Southland news, COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 16,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $106,821.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,216,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,187 shares of company stock worth $41,422 and sold 58,111 shares worth $387,750.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLND. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth $578,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth $150,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southland by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

