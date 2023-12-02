Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.56% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $25.20-25.60 EPS.

ULTA opened at $472.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.07. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.43.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

