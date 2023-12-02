Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,750 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 28,480.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACN opened at $338.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.06.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

