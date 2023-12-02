Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.79% of Ambarella worth $57,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,484 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $58.51 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMBA shares. TD Cowen downgraded Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

