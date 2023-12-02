Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 102.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amphenol by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.