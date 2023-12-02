Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $25.20-25.60 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $472.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.07. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $205,146,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after acquiring an additional 146,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

