Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 8,015 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Kroger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

